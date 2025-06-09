Drua captain calls for support in season opener

Drua co-captain Temo Mayanavanua and his son taking a selfie with fans after their second pre-season match in Lautoka.

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua co-captain Temo Mayanavanua is calling on the world’s best fans to come out in numbers for this weekend’s Shop N Save Supermarket Super Rugby Pacific opener in Lautoka as they look to maintain their unbeaten run at the fortress.

Mayanavanua says he was grateful for the turnout in last Friday’s pre-season match against the Skipper Select.

He adds the team is looking forward to producing a similar result this weekend and will once again appreciate the strong support from fans in the stands.

“Regardless of the weather they came out to show support for both teams, if they could do that again this week – it will be highly appreciated.”

Mayanavanua says they look forward to a great start this weekend to set the momentum for the rest of the competition.

Drua will meet Moana Pasifika in round 1 this Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3.35pm.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

