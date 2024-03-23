Drua brace for Tahs

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain, Meli Derenalagi says the team has made strategic changes in its lineup ahead of the clash against the Waratahs in Lautoka today.

Derenalagi says despite the few minor positional changes, the goal is still the same and that is to register a win on home soil.

He adds with the Drua yet to win against the Tahs in their previous four encounters, the side is heading into today’s match with an air of optimism.

Article continues after advertisement

“There will be a boost in the team even though we have five changes, the players have been preparing well, same consistency in and out. For those who came in their won’t be any different, they will just get the boost.”

The captain says they do not want to disappoint the home crowd today.

Meanwhile Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s head coach, Mosese Rauluni says they are also ready to take on the Tahs in what will be a double header at Churchill Park this afternoon.

“It was good to win against Reds but there is a lot of areas that we need to improve on you know I was really happy with the set-piece. it was really good but even Kele will say this there I always room for improvement against NSW team that has Wallaroos players so we got improve on all areas and in every game we will get better and better.”

The Fijian Drua men’s side will take on the Waratahs at 1:05pm before their respective women’s teams clash at 3:35pm.

You can watch both matches LIVE action on the FBC Sports HD channel.

In games last night, the Brumbies ran in nine tries to wallop the Moana Pasifika 60-21 while the Melbourne Rebels were no match for the Hurricanes, losing 54-28.

Today, the Chiefs face the Highlanders at 3:35pm, the Blues take on the Crusaders at 6:05pm while the Reds and the Western Force clash at 8:35pm.

Meanwhile the Fijian Drua Under-20 side will take on the Highlanders today in the playoff for 5th playoff in the Super Rugby Under-20 competition.