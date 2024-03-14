Drua aim to match Chiefs intensity

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua cannot afford to be lax in their clash against the Chiefs this weekend.

Coach Mick Byrne says the team has adopted a new offensive strategy with a few minor tweaks each game, according to each team they face.

Byrne says having studied the Chiefs games over the opening three rounds, his players will have to be switched on from the opening whistle against a team bristling with firepower.

“We’re working hard to get our systems in place and against the Chiefs, what you have to do is make sure that you get your systems in place and stick to it well. We need to get around the corner on our defensive systems, we need to get our numbers in the line and we need to come forward hard. We need to do it for 80 minutes and that’s the challenge for us this weekend.”



Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne

Byrne says the Drua need to match the Chiefs’ level of intensity to have any chance of success.

The Drua will travel to New Zealand this week to face the Chiefs on Saturday at 6.30pm in Hamilton.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports HD Channel.

Meanwhile, the Fijian Drua women’s side will kick-off its Super W title defence this Sunday when they take on the Reds at 3:35pm and you can also watch it live on FBC Sports HD Channel.