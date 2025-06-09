Dreketi’s historic run wins over parents

Dreketi Central College’s first-ever run to the Raluve U16 semifinal has not only made history but also transformed how parents view girls’ rugby at the school.

When the sport was first introduced, convincing families to allow their daughters to play was the biggest challenge.

Now, ahead of their semifinal clash with Sigatoka Methodist High School, Principal Emoni Tuvui says the team has the full backing of its community.

Article continues after advertisement

“First time when we introduced this there was a bit of, you know, hardship trying to encourage and convince the parents. So when they saw them playing in the rugby field then the mindset of our parents changed totally because the game now has become professional and it is also one of the pathways for success for the students.”

He added that the sport has positively shaped the girls on and off the field.

“I encourage the teachers and the girls to be involved in rugby and this has helped them holistically inside the classroom and outside in terms of their public relation, and we uphold the values of rugby which include discipline, integrity, respect — all very important in the upbringing of the students to become good citizens of the country.”

The 2025 Vodafone Raluve and Deans semifinals will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium, Bidesi and Buckhurst Park this Saturday, with selected matches LIVE on FBC Sports and FBC 2.

Overseas viewers can also watch it LIVE on vitiplus for $59FJD.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.