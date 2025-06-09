Doge cleared by disciplinary committee

Fiji’s Mesake Doge has been cleared to play after an independent Disciplinary Committee overturned a red card he received for a dangerous tackle.

This means Doge is available for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians’ Pacific Nations Cup final against Japan on Sunday.

Doge was originally issued a red card during Fiji’s match against Canada on Monday. A Foul Play Review Committee proposed a four-match sanction, reduced to three with successful completion of the Coaching Intervention, but Doge appealed.

At the full hearing, the Disciplinary Committee reviewed all evidence, including video footage, testimony from Doge, and submissions from his coach and manager. They concluded the red card should not be upheld.

The committee agreed the tackle involved head contact and was initially considered high risk. However, they found mitigation, noting that the Canadian player’s forearm struck Doge’s jaw, forcing him upward into the contact. The committee ruled this significantly contributed to the incident under the Head Contact Process.

Doge will now take the field in Sunday’s final, fully eligible to play.

