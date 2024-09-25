Derenalagi voices concern on player welfare

Meli Derenalagi

Fijian Drua skipper and Flying Fijians number eight Meli Derenalagi is one of the members of the current squad who has taken a bold step to speak out about the situations they face.

Derenalagi says as professional players they also expect to be treated with dignity and respect just like others from teams around the world.

He says there are always challenges concerning player welfare, particularly in terms of logistics.

“For us it was something new and for the new players joining in our national team and facing those consequences – for sure they will be telling those stroies when they go back to their villages and their homes especially on what they face with the current situation that they face – poor management from the FRU.”

Derenalagi adds this is something they did not expect especially knowing they are professional players.

Rugby World Cup number eight Viliame Mata has supported Derenalagi’s statement, emphasizing that while expectations on their performance are high, it is essential to get the basics right first.

FBC Sports understands that in their recent tour, the team faced numerous logistical issues from flight changes, kit’s not arriving on time and also senior players, coaches and managers expected to fork money out from their own pockets to pay for certain things.