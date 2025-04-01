Derenalagi ruled out for 2025 season

Ratu Meli Derenalagi

Former national 7s rep and Swire Shipping Fijian Drua backrower Ratu Meli Derenalagi will be missing out on the remainder of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

This has been confirmed by coach Glen Jackson, who says that Derenalagi suffered a knee injury during the Drua’s game against the Western Force two weeks ago.

Jackson says Derenalagi had a knee surgery last week and will be out for 12 weeks which means he will not be able to play for the remainder of the season.

He adds that Ilaiasa Droasese and Kitione Salawa are also dealing with injuries and will most likely miss the clash against the Crusaders.

“Unfortunately Meli Derenalagi is out for the season, injurying his knee there. Also Drosese broke his wrist in the game and Kiti Salawa has got a little bit of bruising and strain on his quadriceps.”

Even though the lanky forward is out for the season, Jackson says they still have a wide range of players to fill in for him.

The Drua will take on the Crusaders at the HFC Bank Stadium at 3.35pm on Saturday, and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.

