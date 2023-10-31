Departure of Jones as Wallabies coach confirmed

Eddie Jones

Rugby Australia has received the resignation of Wallabies coach Eddie Jones.

Rugby Australia says Jones will depart the position on November 25th.

It thanked Jones for his commitment to the Wallabies and says the future of the Wallabies coaching staff will be announced in due course.

In January, Jones made a comeback to the Wallabies, taking over from Dave Rennie, a position he had last held nearly two decades ago.

However, the Wallabies faced unprecedented challenges, failing to reach the quarterfinals for the first time and enduring their first-ever World Cup defeat to Fiji.

Their woes continued with a historic loss to Wales in the following week, marking their largest defeat in World Cup history.