Delays not hampering Drua Women’s preparations: Serevi

Lock forward Asinate Serevi

The road to defending the Super W title has been a little slow for the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s side so far.

Lock forward Asinate Serevi, who has been part of the Super W defending champions’ reign over the past two years says despite the delays, the players are not holding back in training as they strive for a three-peat.

“Obviously we had a delay with our head coach and management and also team naming, so it’s been hard for us compared to last season. By this time we were already rolling into our camps and had numerous camps but right now we kind of still doing our daily training but the girls are already showing their interest in joining the team so we’ve had a lot of girls pushing through.”

Serevi says the influx of young and talented players ensures that there is depth in the extended squad for the tough season ahead.

Meanwhile a 33-member squad will be named on Monday and the players will then travel to Nadi to train at the Fijian Drua base.