Delay in Flying Fijians coach selection

The Fiji Rugby Football Union Trust Board confirms there’s a delay in finalizing the appointment of the Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach position.

FRU in a statement says they hope to announce the new coach in the coming days.

According to the FRU, the hiring process prioritized the recruitment of the highest quality coach for our national team, one who possesses not only the requisite technical knowledge but also a deep cultural understanding of Fiji and a proven track record of success at the international level.

FRU says the selection process attracted a field of high-quality applicants, each of whom has undergone a rigorous two-stage interview process followed by a final interview with the Board.

One of the reasons the decision-making process is challenging is due to the calibre of candidates.

It is paramount for any successful candidate to demonstrate not only technical prowess but also a profound understanding of Fijian culture, values, and rugby history. As such, the FRU remains committed to ensuring that the chosen candidate embodies these essential qualities.

Despite the delay, FRU wants to assure its stakeholders and supporters the process is nearing its conclusion..

In light of the delay, the FRU clarifies that the decision-making process also involves gaining agreement on the appointment with all Tri-partitestakeholders, including the FRU, Fiji Government, and World Rugby.