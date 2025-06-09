Deans and Raluve semifinals moved to Suva

The 2025 Vodafone Deans and Weet-Bix Raluve semifinals this weekend will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

It was earlier confirmed that Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka would host the semifinals.

However, FBC Sports has received confirmation this afternoon from organisers that the semifinals have been moved to Suva.

The Stadium will host six semifinals, seven games are going to be played at Buckhurst Park and three at Bidesi ground.

13 semifinals, which include games at the Stadium and Buckhurst Park, are going to air live on FBC Sports and FBC 2 channels.

The finals next weekend are going to be played at the HFC Stadium.

