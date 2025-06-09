Daunivucu named in France U20 for World Championship

Simeli Daunivucu

Nineteen-year-old Simeli Daunivucu is one of the 30 players named in the France Under-20 squad for the World Championship, which will be held in Italy later this month.

The son of 2005 Fiji 7s Melrose Cup winner and 2007 Flying Fijians Rugby World Cup halfback Jone Daunivucu, Simeli made his debut for France last February during the Six Nations U20 Championship.

Daunivucu rose to stardom on boxing day in 2023, making his Top 14 debut for La Rochelle and going on to play a total of eight matches in the 2023/2024 season.

France is in Pool B alongside Argentina, Wales and Spain.

Pool A consists of England, Australia, South Africa and Scotland, while Pool C features New Zealand, Ireland, Georgia and hosts Italy.

France will face Spain in their opening match at 4pm on the 30th of this month.

