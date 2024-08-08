Daugunu retains spot

Filipo Daugunu retains his spot on the wing

Western Force flanker Carlo Tizzano has been named to make his debut for the Wallabies as coach Joe Schmidt confirmed his side to face the Springboks on August 10.

Tizzano continues an incredible 2024 after returning to the Force midway through 2023.

He starts at openside flanker at Suncorp Stadium in place of Fraser McReight (finger) alongside Rob Valetini and Harry Wilson.

Fellow flanker Luke Reimer is also in line for a debut, named in the reserves.

Schmidt has brought Matt Faessler back into the starting front-row, with Allan Alaalatoa retaining the captaincy alongside Isaac Kailea.

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto partners Nick Frost in the second row after Frost’s strong performance in the win over Georgia.

Jake Gordon and Noah Lolesio return to the halves after starting in the pair of wins over Wales.

Filipo Daugunu retains his spot on the wing after serving his two-match suspension in club Rugby whilst Andrew Kellaway returns on the other wing.

Reimer is joined in the reserves by returning Reds flyhalf Tom Lynagh, set to play his first Test in Brisbane.

He is one of four Reds on the bench including Zane Nonggorr, Tate McDermott and Josh Nasser, with Jeremy Williams and Dylan Pietsch rounding out the 23.

Taniela Tupou was not named in the squad for personal reasons following the passing of his father earlier in the week.

“There’s a mix of continuity and freshness in the squad and the players have worked with good enthusiasm during the week, but we know there’s still plenty to work on,” Schmidt said in a statement.

“We’re conscious of the size of the challenge and the size of our opponents but there’s a keenness in the player group to take a step forward.”

The Test at Suncorp Stadium is a sellout.