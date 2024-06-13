Rugby

Cumu to lead pack for first home Test

Taina Tuiwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

June 13, 2024 12:51 pm

Fijiana 15’s captain Merewai Cumu says tomorrow’s Test will be an important one for her as she will lead the pack for the first time at home when they take on Japan.

Cumu and the team had their captain’s run at Albert Park this morning.

She says there is pressure to lead the side but looks forward to doing it infront of a home crowd especially her family who has shown their unwavering support.

“Firstly it’s important to me as I will be playing first ever Test on home ground and I thank my family for backing me up throughout the season, I’m really looking forward to the match tomorrow and excited.”

The captain adds she is grateful to the team as a whole for making their preparation phase an easy one throughout the week.

Vodafone Fijiana and Japan will clash at 6pm tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the game LIVE on FBC Sports.

