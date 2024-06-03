Cumu thanks players for job well done

[Source: Oceania Rugby/ Facebook]

It was a dream come true for the Vodafone Fijiana XV as they booked their ticket to the Rugby World Cup in 2025.

Skipper, Merewai Cumu says that they have been preparing for this and the win was a proud moment for them.

Cumu thanks the coaching staff for trusting them.

“We have been preparing well for this tournament just to qualify for the World Cup. I honestly thank the girls for the job well done”.

She says they knew what their aim was and worked diligently towards it.

The Fijiana defeated Samoa 27-13 in Brisbane yesterday to qualify for the World Cup in England.