Crucial week for Natabua as title defence reaches final stage

The countdown is on for reigning Weet-Bix Raluve Under-18 champions Natabua High School, who now face their biggest test yet as they prepare for this weekend’s grand final.

Natabua survived a semifinal scare, edging Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School 15-12 to keep their title defence alive.

But with just days left before the final, the pressure is mounting for the champions to sharpen up and deliver when it matters most.

Coach Inoke Vucago says they will reset and refocus, and fix up mistakes from the weekend’s game.

“We now go back to the rules of the game, work on small things we can improve for our next game.”

Standing in their way are Western rivals Jasper Williams High School, who showed grit and power in their 34-22 win over Muaniweni College.

The showdown sets up an all-Western final in Suva, adding extra spice to the battle.

For Natabua, this week is about fine-tuning and finding the edge that carried them to glory last year.

Jasper, however, is no stranger, and the prospect of a fierce rivalry clash looms large.

The Weet-Bix Raluve Under-18 final kicks off this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can catch all the action LIVE & Exclusive on FBC Sports.

