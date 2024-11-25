Country wide community engagement for Drua

[Source: Supplied]

The Fijian Drua will host its community blitz this Friday, aiming to further strengthen its links with the world’s best fans.

The team also plans to visit fans in the North, engaging with students and staff at Seaqaqa District and Seaqaqa Primary Schools.

Drua Community Programme Lead, Ben Takubu, says the programme is designed to help the club connect with young fans and students.

He adds that the purpose of the community blitz is to get players out in the community to encourage young people to make healthy lifestyle choices by demonstrating physical activity, and healthy eating, and promoting the sport to the next generation through the Get Into Rugby Program.

“The community activation is also a self-development opportunity for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua players. It reminds them of the important responsibility they have as role models for fans. They also realize that they represent these communities and the country every time they put on a Drua uniform.”

Takubu says this is an opportunity to get fans excited about the upcoming season and home matches.

The schools for the community initiative were selected through collaboration with Fiji Rugby Union’s Development Unit.

Schools that will be visited include Seaqaqa District School, Nakelo District School, Sanatan Dharam Primary School, John Wesley Primary School, Pundit Vishnu Primary School, Lautoka Methodist Primary School, Lautoka Central Primary School, Vatukoula Marist Convent School and Tavua Primary School.