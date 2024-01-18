Coral Coast tournament heartbeat of 7s

Former All Black 7s mentor Sir Gordon Tietjens says that playing in the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s tournament will be tough but its also the best place to learn.

Renowned rugby figure Sir Tietjens stresses the tough competition that awaits teams on the pristine Fijian turf.

He acknowledges Fiji as a fantastic country that breathes and lives for the game of 7s rugby.

Beyond the field, Tietjens notes the passion exuded by Fijian players both on and off the pitch, emphasizing the holistic dedication to the sport ingrained in their culture.

“I mean I would send any team here to obviously get the experience of playing in Fiji so when you play them on the World Series or any team with a lot of Fijians in them it can only help you.”

Tournament organizer Jay Whyte echoes the sentiments, affirming that the stage is impeccably set for the games to unfold.

Whyte says over the years, the tournament has steadily grown in stature, evolving into a global spectacle that attracts overseas teams seeking to test themselves against Fijians in their own backyard.

“As usually just come and take advantage of the fact that you’ve got a world class event happening here in Fiji from various humble origins to now widely considered just below the World Series in terms of the quality of the tournament, Sean Maloney he made a comment at the Cape Town 7s that Coral Coast 7s is the heartbeat of 7s worldwide.”

The tournament starts today and will end on Saturday at Lawaqa Park.