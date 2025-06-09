Cool conditions is no excuse: Cunningham

Source: Fiji Rugby

The Vodafone Fijiana XVs will have more than just their opponents to contend with at the Women’s Rugby World Cup as the weather in the United Kingdom is set to provide its own challenge.

For the Fijiana, who are used to training and competing in humid conditions well above 25°C, this adjustment is critical.

Cooler weather can affect handling, kicking accuracy and recovery between games and history shows Pacific Island teams often need time to adapt to colder environments.

Fijiana XV [file photo]

However, Cunningham made it clear that the change in weather pattern will not be an excuse.

“We talked about it as a team but we can’t make it an excuse either. It’s important that we focus on what we can control – we can’t control the weather but we can control how we react to it.”

He adds the team is adjusting to a significant shift from Fiji’s tropical conditions to temperatures that can dip as low as 15°C, even as the UK transitions from summer into autumn.

Meanwhile, the side had their first training session in the UK today.

Fijiana will playe their first match against Canada next Sunday at 4.30am.

