Connections vital for Fiji 7s

[File Photo]

The big focus for the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side in the past few weeks is connections amongst the group and making sure there’s a strong deep bond.

Head coach Ben Gollings says this is important because when the going is tough, players can draw strength from it.

Speaking from Vancouver, Gollings says this is something they continue to build on.

‘It’s not to say that we’ve not been developing that for a while but maximizing it and making sure outside of that we’ve got everything we want to be doing on the field which we’ve working on as well, and we’re looking to see them develop that through the games’.

The Fiji 7s side takes on Spain in their first pool match at 11.20 am tomorrow then Canada at 4:24 pm before facing Argentina at 10:33 am on Sunday at the Vancouver 7s.

The Fijiana meet USA at 7:30 am and Australia at 12:46 pm tomorrow.

Their final group game is at 6:15 am on Sunday against Japan.

You can watch all the Fiji and Fijiana 7s pool games on FBC TV.