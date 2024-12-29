Cokanasiga double in big Bath win

Joe Cokanasiga [Source: Ultimate Rugby]

Fiji born England winger, Joe Cokanasiga, helped his Bath team to a big 68-10 victory over Eroni Mawi’s Saracens side in the Gallagher Premiership today.

The big winger scored a brace of tries in the match.

The win means Bath now opens a five-point gap at the top of the Premiership with a crushing 10-try victory against 14-man Saracens.

Bath have now won their past six Premiership matches and move 10 points clear of their opponents in fourth.

They’re also five points clear of second-placed Bristol Bears who have Kalaveti Ravouvou and Viliame Mata.