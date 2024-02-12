Coaches intensify training pre-season: Rotuisolia

Ratu Leone Rotuisolia

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua lock Ratu Leone Rotuisolia says the coaches are ramping up training to gear up for the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific opener against the Blues.

The team engaged in an intense scrimmage session in front of Suva fans over the weekend.

Rotusolia acknowledges that the heat in the West adds pressure to their training regimen, yet recognizes its importance in preparing them for the season ahead.

Article continues after advertisement

“The training has been tough as you all saw here today (Saturday) but we’re ready for it. It’s what gets us ready for round one.”



Ratu Leone Rotuisolia

The Togalevu Rewa man adds there’s a healthy competition for who will get to run out in the number eight jersey.

He says fellow lock Mesake Vocevoce, Isoa Nasilasila, Etonia Waqa and Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta are strongly contesting for a round one spot.

The Drua will first take on the Rebels in their final pre-season match on Friday.