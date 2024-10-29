Coach admits squad selection isn't easy

Fiji 7s men’s coach Osea Kolinisau says it’s never easy being in his position when it comes to selecting the squad, given the variety of talent available.

Kolinisau says despite the options, every player must meet a clear standard set in the selection criteria to ensure they’re fit for the competition.

He adds fitness is a key factor, with each player required to pass a fitness test to prove they’re ready for the demands of the game.

“There’s always pressure when coaching the Fiji 7s side but I’m really looking forward, I’m excited for the new season and I look forward to what the new boys will offer and see how they face challenges this season.”

Kolinisau says this structured approach helps maintain high performance and discipline within the squad.

The side are currently into their second week of camp in preparation for the Dubai 7s.

The Dubai 7s will be held on the 30th of next month until the 1st of December at the Sevens stadium in Dubai.