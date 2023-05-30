Clark Laidlaw named Hurricanes coach from 2024

Clark Laidlaw (Source: 1News via Photosport)

All Blacks sevens coach Clark Laidlaw will coach the Hurricanes in 2024.

The 45-year-old will take up his new role at the conclusion of the 2023 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

This follows the departure of current Head Coach, Jason Holland, who will link up with the All Blacks as an assistant coach to Scott Robertson after the Rugby World Cup

Article continues after advertisement

Laidlaw says he was excited to be returning to the Hurricanes, having been assistant coach to former Hurricanes Head Coaches Mark Hammett and Chris Boyd between 2013 and 2015.

He says it’s special being a national coach for pinnacle events that comes with so many opportunities, learnings and success.

Laidlaw adds it felt like it’s the right time to take on new challenges.

In 2018, a year after becoming All Blacks 7s coach, Laidlaw guided New Zealand to gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and won the World Cup Sevens on the same year.

Laidlaw also has led his team to HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series titles in 2020 and 2023 and won a silver medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Hurricanes chief executive Avan Lee says he was thrilled to see Laidlaw confirmed as the next Hurricanes head coach.

[Source: All Black.com]