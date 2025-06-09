Chinese women’s teams for Coral Coast Fiji 7s

[Source:Coral Coast 7s Facebook]

Two Chinese women’s teams will make their first appearance at the 2026 McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s.

The inclusion of the two sides marks a significant milestone for the tournament, further strengthening the international depth and quality of the women’s competition.

Both teams will travel to Fiji ready to test themselves against elite regional and international opposition, bringing speed, structure, and physicality to the Coral Coast stage.

The decision to send two teams underlines China’s growing investment in women’s rugby sevens and its commitment to providing international exposure and competitive opportunities for its athletes.

Their participation adds another exciting dimension to an already strong field in the Shangri-La Yanuca Island Women’s Division.

Tournament organisers welcomed the announcement, noting that the arrival of the Chinese teams reflects the continued growth and global appeal of the tournament, particularly as a destination event for women’s rugby.

The 2026 Coral Coast Fiji 7s will take place in January 2026 at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka, featuring the McDonald’s Men’s Division, the Shangri-La Yanuca Island Women’s Division, and the BRED Bank Youth Division.

