Canada, Scotland and Wales for Fijiana XV

[Source: World Rugby]

The Fijiana 15s will play Canada, Scotland and Wales in the pool stages of next year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup in England.

Fiji is in group B with the full draw schedule to be announced soon.

The event will showcase an exciting lineup of matches that will take place from September 7 to October 28, 2025.

Article continues after advertisement

The Vodafone Fijiana 15s who are back in the country after their outing in the WXV3 competition in Dubai and completed their exit review, will now take a break before reconvening in November to commence training.

Fiji Rugby Union Women’s High-Performance Unit Manager, Alana Thomas, says being drawn in such a competitive pool is a testament to the growth of women’s rugby in Fiji.

She says they’ve come off the back of a northern tour where they played Scotland and whilst the result was not what they were hoping for it has provided them with exposure to the Six Nations style of rugby.

Thomas adds that the other benefit of a northern tour was that it provided them with an opportunity to travel across the other side of the world, experience different weather, and tour for a long period, all of which can impact performance.

Looking at the other groups, in pool A are England, Australia, USA and Samoa while New Zealand heads pools C with Ireland, Japan, Spain.

France, Italy, South Africa and Brazil make up pool C for the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup.