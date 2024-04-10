Byrne tips hat off to players

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne acknowledges the remarkable journey his players have undertaken in just three years.

Despite some frustrations with decisions along the way, he emphasizes that it’s all part of the learning process inherent in the game.

He says that his players have been quick to adjust to the demands of professional rugby despite their relatively short time in the sport.

“Obviously other players will know how hard it is to do twhat these guys have done in a short period of time, now we just got to keep going and we are going to take our learnings and take what we got, go home and work around it.”

He adds they have a well-deserved break this week, which they plan to utilize for reflection on their past performances and to identify areas for improvement.

The Drua are on a bye this week and and will return to host the Hurricanes at the HFC Bank Satdium in Suva next Friday.

They will clash at 7.05pm and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.