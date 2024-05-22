Byrne temped to use same lineup

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne is expected to make minimal changes when he names his side today for their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash with the Highlanders in Dunedin.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Byrne says he’s tempted to keep the same starting 15 that played last week.

However, there’s expected to be a new inside centre as rookie Waqa Nalaga is still nursing an injury he sustained in his debut against the Reds in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

Byrne says sometimes teams fail to turn up and back a good win after a week.

‘I’m very tempted, they responded very well last week, I like to reward the side for the way they went about it and also give them another challenge to be like that, and prepare like that after a victory it’s another good challenge for the team sometimes when you come back after a big loss it’s a little bit easier to be driven and turn up in a driven way and focus on what you need to do.’

Byrne also says it’s great that Glen Jackson will lead the team from next season after signing a three-year deal.

The Fijian Drua face Highlanders at 2:05pm on Sunday and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.