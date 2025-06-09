Byrne names side to hunt another English scalp

Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook

FIJI Water Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne has named a powerful match-day squad to take on England in their much-anticipated clash at Twickenham on Sunday morning.

Byrne has gone with a blend of experience and flair, backing his men to rise to the occasion against one of rugby’s traditional powerhouses.

The front row sees Eroni Mawi at loosehead prop, Tevita Ikanivere at hooker and Mesake Doge at tighthead prop, while Isoa Nasilasila partners Temo Mayanavanua in the second row.

In the loose forwards, Kitione Salawa starts at blindside flanker, Elia Canakaivata on the openside and Vilame Mata anchors the pack at number eight.

In the halves, Simione Kuruvoli takes charge at scrum-half with Caleb Muntz directing play at fly-half.

The midfield features the hard-running Josua Tuisova at inside centre and Kalaveti Ravouvou outside him, while Jiuta Wainiqolo and Selestino Ravutaumada provide pace on the wings and Salesi Rayasi slots in at fullback.

On the bench, Byrne has named Zuriel Togiatama, Haereiti Hetet, Samuela Tawake, Mesake Vocevoce, Motikiai Murray, Sam Wye, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula and Sireli Maqala, offering strong impact options across the field.

The side will play England at Twickenham stadium at 5.40am.

