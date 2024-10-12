Byrne excited for tough November Tests

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne and co-captain Tevita Ikanivere.

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne eagerly anticipates the November Tests, where Fiji will face some of the top teams in world rugby.

The tour includes matches against Ireland, Scotland, and Wales—key fixtures in Fiji’s journey toward the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Byrne sees these Tests as crucial opportunities to assess the team’s progress and challenge higher-ranked opponents.

“We know it’s going to be a big challenge. Ireland is the number one team or sitting up there at the top. South Africa are beating everyone down here in the Southern Hemisphere, and Ireland beat them in the July series, so we know we’ll be in for a big game there.”

He added that each Test match will be taken seriously, with the ultimate goal being to win every game while preparing for the future.

Facing these Six Nations teams will provide valuable insight into where the Fiji Water Flying Fijians stand and what they need to work on for 2027.

Meanwhile, they will meet Scotland on the 2nd of November, Wales on the 10 of November, the date to their match against Spain is yet to be confirmed and will wrap up their November tour on the 23rd of next month against Ireland.