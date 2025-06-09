Byrne confident in Flying Fijians mix for PNC

Mick Byrne [File Photo]

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne believes the Pacific Nations Cup will be a crucial platform to strengthen squad depth and blood new talent.

The squad will begin their campaign with two weeks of training in Fiji, giving players time to connect with fans and sharpen combinations.

Byrne says the blend of experienced names and fresh faces sets the stage for a competitive run.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ve been able to put a good mix of players together for this PNC. Spending our first two weeks of the campaign on home soil in Fiji gives us a great opportunity to prepare our team and be around our fans.”

The coach added that the tournament will provide younger players with the chance to push for long-term national selection.

The Flying Fijians will kick off their 2025 Pacific Nations Cup campaign against Tonga at the HFC Bank Stadium on the 30th of this month.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.