Byrne calls for improved fitness and smarter decisions from players

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians need to improve their fitness and decision-making to reach their goals.

Head coach Mick Byrne pointed out that these two factors prevented the team from fully executing their strategy in their past outings.

Byrne observed that although the team generated opportunities in their recent Tests, their decision-making and fitness ultimately held them back.

“Yes I think some of the things that were obvious for us in what we were trying to do, we created a lot of opportunities while we were away in Georgia and also, we created a lot of opportunities against the All Blacks, just some decision making and fitness levels. Byrne emphasized that improving these aspects is crucial for the team to become a standout contender in the World Cup.”

The Flying Fijians will enter camp this Saturday in preparation for the Pacific Nations Cup.

They are set to face Manu Samoa next Friday at 6pm at the HFC Bank Stadium.

You can watch all the PNC matches live on FBC Sports.