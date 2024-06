Byrne announces squad for June Test

Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne

New Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne has today announced his 33-member squad for the upcoming June Test.

20 Drua players and 13 overseas-based players currently make up the squad.

The squad was trimmed to 33 from 55 players.

Article continues after advertisement

Some players in the squad include Eroni Mawi, Sam Matavesi, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Viliame Mata, Frank Lomani, Semi Radradra and Zuriel Togiatama.

Waisea Nayacalevu will captain the side.

Their first match is up against Georgia.