Business time for Fijiana 7s

The Fijiana 7s side is not letting the festive season become a distraction ahead of upcoming tournaments in the HSBC Women’s World 7s Series.

Head coach, Saiasi Fuli, says that it is challenging for them to conduct training as the 7s program falls before and after the festive season.

Fuli adds that while other teams are on a break, the Fijiana are not wasting any time in terms of preparation.

“Most teams will be taking leave and stuff, but we have to continue the journey we started in Dubai and Cape Town, fifth in both tournaments and overall fourth in the table.”

Fuli adds that after their last two outings in Dubai and Cape Town, they are determined to make it to the semi-finals in the upcoming Perth 7s.

He says with that aim, they are training day in and day out to achieve the desired result.

The Perth 7s will be held on January 26th to the 28th.