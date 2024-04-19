Buna powers Drua to Super W final

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua are through to the Super W final for the third year in a row, after defeating the Western Force 25-14 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Fullback Atelaite Buna was the toast of the home side after scoring a hat trick of tries.

The Drua trailed the visitors by 11-10 at halftime in a scrappy encounter.

Inside centre, Merewalesi Rokouno added a penalty before Buna crossed the chalk at the stroke of full time amidst the roaring cheer from the home fans.

The Drua now progress to the final next weekend and will face the winner of the second semifinal tonight between the Waratahs and the Brumbies at 7:45.