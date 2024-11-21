Bula Bay in for Coral Coast 7s

[Source: Supplied]

The Bula Bay 7s team from New Zealand is set to make its debut at the 14th McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s, in January.

The team comprises of New Zealand-based Fijians, aiming to make a strong impression by challenging some of the best teams in Fiji and around the world.

Tournament founder Jay Whyte expresses his excitement about the team, stating that their participation adds another layer of anticipation to what promises to be a thrilling tournament.

Whyte also confirms that registration for the tournament has officially closed, with a total of 16 men’s teams set to compete in next year’s event.

The Coral Coast 7s will be held from the 16th to the 18th of January at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.