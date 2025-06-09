Brotherly rivalry set for Skipper Cup showdown

Waisea Senimoli (left), Albert Vosarogo (right) [Photo: Supplied]

Rugby will take on a deeply personal twist this Saturday when two brothers, Waisea Senimoli and Albert Vosarogo, line up on opposite sides for the first time in the Skipper Cup at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Senimoli, the captain and lock for Vinod Patel Ba, will lead his men into battle against a familiar face, his younger brother Vosarogo, the fullback for Axecerate Tailevu, who helped his side secure a confidence-boosting win over Naitasiri over the weekend.

This week’s round three will be more than just another Skipper Cup fixture for the two; it is a chapter in a rugby journey shaped by family legacy.

Their father, the late Vilimone Vosarogo, was a well-respected player who made his mark with Marist in New Zealand.

He also captained the New Zealand Fijian team that toured Fiji in the 1980s alongside stars like Jimi Damu, leaving behind a proud rugby tradition that his sons now carry forward.

For Senimoli, Saturday will be about setting the tone for Ba’s campaign, but he admits there is an added edge knowing who will be wearing the number 15 jersey on the other side.

Vosarogo will be eager to outshine his older brother and prove himself against a player he grew up admiring.

In other matches, Vatukoula will host Nadi, Malolo faces Suva, Lautoka travels to Macuata, and Naitasiri battles Nadroga.

You can watch the Naitasiri vs Nadroga game LIVE on FBC Sports.

