Botitu, Ravutaumada and Ravouvou scores in European Challenge

Flying Fijians Vilimoni Botitu, Kalaveti Ravouvou and Selestino Ravutaumada each scored a try for their respective teams in the European Challenge Cup today.

Botitu scored for his French side, Racing 92, in their 31-all draw with Exeter.

Lekima Tagitagivalu and Vinaya Habosi were on the bench for Racing.

Rusi Tuima, who is former Flying Fijians captain Akapusi Qera’s nephew, featured for Exete,r and he also copped a yellow card in the clash.

Vilimoni Botitu was in sublime form for Castres as they thrashed Edinburgh 33-nil.

The Olympic gold medalist scored after combining with Vuate Karawalevu.

Botitu was also named Man of the Match.

Former Flying Fijians lock, Leone Nakarawa came off the bench for Castres.

Kalaveti Ravouvou’s Bristol Bears thumped Pau 61-12 in their pool four match.

Bristol Bears made it two wins from two in the Champions Cup pool stage, scoring nine tries in a comfortable home victory.

Meanwhile, Sireli Maqala’s Bayonne was thrashed 68-14 by Harlequins while Setareki Tuicuvu’s Toulon beat Joe Cokanasiga’s Bath 45-34.

