Bordeaux score 26 unanswered points to beat Ulster

Ulster suffered more pain at the hands of a clinical French team as Bordeaux scored 26 unanswered points in the second half to win a thrilling Investec Champions Cup pool encounter in Belfast.

Having been decimated by Toulouse in France last week, Ulster built the platform for a bounce-back win with Cormac Izuchukwu, Nick Timoney and Werner Kok tries giving them a 19-14 lead at half-time.

Bordeaux took time to get going and flattered to deceive during a first half that yielded yellow cards for Marko Gazzotti, Jefferson Poirot and Yoram Moefana.

But like they did against Leicester last week, the Top 14 team showed their teeth in the second half and produced some thrilling rugby to which Ulster had no response.

After Tevita Tatafu’s early score and a penalty try in the first half, Damian Penaud, Guido Petti, Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Ugo Boniface all scored in a devastating second-half display to lift the visitors to a bonus-point win and leave Ulster empty-handed after the opening two rounds.

With their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds already fading, Ulster face Leicester away and Exeter at home in their final two pool games in January.