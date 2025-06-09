Big task ahead says MGM U15 captain

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School’s Under-15 captain Wasiki Ramatakubou has warned that the battle is only just beginning as his side marches into the Vodafone Deans final week with just five days to prepare.

The side has announced itself as a team to watch after edging Queen Victoria School 15–14 in yesterdays semifinals.

Ramatakubou admitted the team still has plenty to fix and stressed that every moment of training this week will be crucial.

“Some discipline cases, we had some penalties and we were losing in the first half but the win is God’s plan. These issues we will need to get right heading into next weeks finals.”

With the countdown now on, he knows MGM cannot afford to waste a single session if they are to be ready for the final showdown.

MGM will meet Suva Grammar School in the competitions final next Saturday.

Grammar defeated Ratu Kadavulevu School in the other U15 semifinal.

The 2025 Deans finals will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

