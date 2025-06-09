Baleinadogo makes France squad for RWC

[Source: France Rugby]

Fiji-born Makarita Baleinadogo has been named in France’s final 32-member final squad for the Women’s Rugby World Cup, which kicks off in England later this month.

The prop, daughter of former Fiji centre Daniele Baleinadogo, is one of the surprise inclusions alongside experienced sevens star Carla Neisen.

The 23-year-old is uncapped at international level.

Article continues after advertisement

France, who finished with the bronze medal at the 2022 World Cup in New Zealand, will face Italy, South Africa, and Brazil in Pool C.

Meanwhile, the Wallaroos have included Tabua Tuinakauvadra in their World Cup squad.

The 18-cap international will be making her debut on rugby’s biggest stage.

Australia is pooled with England, USA, and Samoa in Pool A.

The Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 kicks off on August 22.









Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.