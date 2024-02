BLK has partnered with Ba Rugby Union for two years.

Ba Rugby Union Director Vilimoni Delasau says this partnership will help them on their new journey in the Skipper Cup.

Delasau says he knows the players will feel the difference on the field.

BLK General Manager Asesela Serau says this is a historic moment for them and Ba Rugby who join the Skipper Cup this season.

The partnership extends to the women’s and junior teams.