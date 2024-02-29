Ba excited to host Yasawa in round two

Ba is gearing up to host Yasawa in round two of the Skipper Cup competition and Fiji Rugby Union’s Competition and Operations Manager Tiko Matawalu says this match is anticipated to be the highlight of the week.

After a 26-year absence, they are making a return to the competition with hopes for favourable weather to set the stage for exciting rugby.

Matawalu says that this game will be one of the 11 matches held in Viti Levu, while the remaining two will take place in Vanualevu.

‘This is something Ba is probably looking forward to as they will host at the Vinod Patel Park, they are definitely looking forward to it and will probably be the highlight of round two.’

Matawalu adds while there was a jersey issue with Ba last week, other teams got off on the right foot.

He says they are building off of round two to prepare for this week and hopes everything will proceed as planned.

In other matches, Lautoka will host Suva at Churchill Park, MAcuata and Nadi will clash at Subrail Park, Naitasiri and Tailevu will meet at Ratu Cakobau Park and Nadroga will host Namosi at Lawaqa Park.

You can watch the Naitasiri versus Tailevu match LIVE on FBC Sports HD channel at 11am and 3pm.