Asinate Serevi ready to step up

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s forward, Asinate Serevi, is ready to assume a leadership role if given the opportunity.

Speaking at the launch of the Fijian Drua women’s official home, Serevi expressed her excitement about taking on any task assigned by the management and coaching panel.

“If the coaches and management trust me for that, I’ll be willing to step up and I’ll be ready for it if it’s God’s calling, obviously. And I’d be excited no matter what task is handed to me, I’ll be ready to do that as well.”

Serevi is one of the players expected to captain the side in their Super W campaign this season.

Meanwhile, Serevi is confident that the younger players in the team will effectively fill the void left by the departed senior players.

She adds that they are equally talented and skillful and is excited for their upcoming games.

The Fijian Drua Women’s first Super W match will be against Queensland Reds on the 17th of March at Ballymore Stadium in Australia.