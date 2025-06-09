Argentina stuns All Blacks

In a monumental upset, Argentina secured a first-ever home test victory against New Zealand, defeating the All Blacks 29-23 to blow open the Rugby Championship.

The win, which ended a 40-year wait for a home victory over the All Blacks, allowed Argentina to bounce back from a crushing defeat just last week.

The difference in the match came from the boot of replacement Santiago Carreras, who slotted three crucial second-half penalties.

Article continues after advertisement

With this result, all four teams in the competition now have one win each after two rounds of the Southern Hemisphere Championship.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.