Argentina call up two new props after Bello ruled out

Argentina's Eduardo Bello [Source: Reuters]

Argentina prop forward Eduardo Bello will undergo knee surgery after suffering an injury last weekend and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines, the Argentine rugby union said.

Bello, who tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in Argentina’s runaway win over Australia in Santa Fe last Saturday, drops out of the 32-man squad for the Rugby Championship clash against the Springboks in Santiago del Estero on Sept. 21.

Argentina coach Felipe Contepomi added two props as cover with a call-up for Lucio Sordoni, 26, and the 28-year-old Ignacio Calles, who ruptured his Achilles tendon in preparation for last year’s World Cup but has since returned to action for his French club Pau.

Sordoni recently left Glasgow Warriors and has since signed for Racing 92 in France.

Veteran winger Matias Moroni returns from a hip injury that saw him miss the last two clashes against Australia in the Rugby Championship while lock Pedro Rubiolo, who went off concussed in the opening minute of the 20-19 loss to the Wallabies in La Plata a fortnight ago, is also back.

Scrumhalf Lautaro Bazan Velez, who suffered a muscle strain in the warm-up before the match in La Plata, is now also fit to play.

Argentina are the only team that can catch leaders South Africa in the Rugby Championship standings but must win the test in Santiago del Estero to keep up their hopes.

The two will then meet again in Nelspruit on Sept. 28 but Argentina will announce the squad for that match after next Saturday’s home test, the union said.

Squad:

Backs: Tomas Albornoz, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Gonzalo Bertranou, Mateo Carreras, Santiago Carreras, Santiago Chocobares, Lucio Cinti, Bautista Delguy, Gonzalo Garcia, Rodrigo Isgro, Juan Cruz Mallia, Ignacio Mendy, Matias Moroni, Matias Orlando, Justo Piccardo

Forwards: Bautista Bernasconi, Ignacio Calles, Pedro Delgado, Thomas Gallo, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Santiago Grondona, Marcos Kremer, Tomas Lavanini, Pablo Matera, Franco Molina, Julian Montoya, Joaquin Oviedo, Guido Petti, Pedro Rubiolo, Ignacio Ruiz, Joel Sclavi, Lucio Sordoni.