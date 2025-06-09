All Blacks to work on discipline, says Reece

Sevu Reece [File Photo]

As the All Blacks turn their focus to their second Rugby Championship clash against Argentina, Fiji-born winger Sevu Reece has revealed that they still need to work on a few areas they lacked in the first test.

One of these areas is their discipline.

Reece, who started on the wing in their 41-24 win over the Pumas last week, says it was just the 50-50 passes and their discipline as well, which are some things that they are going to work on, and they have seen what Argentina can do.

He says Argentina played fast and direct; they scored a few good tries there, but he thinks when the All Blacks’ subs came on, they did a really good job to bring the team home.

The 28-year-old says the All Blacks know their opponents will really look at their discipline, and that is where they slacked off a little bit, and hopefully, come this Sunday, they are ready to put on a good performance.

While talking about the atmosphere and also playing in Argentina, Reece says Argentina is always in a very special place for him, as he made his All Blacks debut there.

He says they are looking forward to this weekend, and hopefully, they will have the same crowd as last week.

The All Blacks will take on Argentina at 9.10 am this Sunday in Buenos Aires.

In the other Rugby Championship match this Sunday, the Wallabies will play the Springboks at 3.10 am at DHL Stadium.

