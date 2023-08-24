All Blacks squad named to face Springboks at Twickenham

[ Source: https://www.nzherald.co.nz ]

One, possibly two, All Blacks have the most to gain from their final pre-World Cup test at Twickenham this weekend.

With the bulk of Ian Foster’s first-choice side locked in for the World Cup opener against France in Paris on September 9, blindside flanker shapes as the only open role. And for that reason, Luke Jacobson’s third test start in the No 6 jersey is the most important of his career.

Injuries to Shannon Frizell, Brodie Retallick and Codie Taylor aside, Foster has reinstated his preferred combinations for the traditional Springboks challenge on Saturday morning (NZT).

After resting many of their starters from the last test victory over the Wallabies in Dunedin, the All Blacks believe they are better served colliding with the combative Springboks at close to full strength than attempting to protect influential figures from the risk of injuries or suspension as the World Cup looms.

“The gap between the last test and the France game is too big for us to use this game as a cotton wool exercise,” Foster said of the potential five-week break for some players. “Clearly we’ve got two or three players we’re looking after from an injury perspective but it’s a great test two weeks before a World Cup. The only way to go into this is full throttle.

“My heart is not in my mouth. It’s a test match. Some things are part of the game. If you go in half-hearted and worrying about the consequences those things are almost guaranteed to happen. The same thing is going to happen in the World Cup. You don’t want injuries in any game.

“This is ideal for us. It’s the sort of build-up we need to make sure we keep climbing our performance levels.”

While Foster suggested Frizell (hamstring) and Retallick (knee) are ahead of schedule in their respective recoveries, he reiterated both are unlikely to feature in the World Cup opener.

That leaves Jacobson, one of four fit loose forwards in the World Cup squad, in prime position to seize the blindside role against France.

The All Blacks could switch Scott Barrett or, possibly, Tupou Vaa’i to the side of the scrum but with Retallick’s absence leaving the locking stocks thin, Jacobson is the leading candidate to temporarily replace Frizell, one of the dominant forces of the All Blacks pack this season.

A strong performance against the notoriously physical Boks pack would likely seal Jacobson’s promotion.

Jacobson has started two previous tests at blindside against the USA and Italy in 2021 – half as many as he’s played in his favoured No 8 role.

Four years ago a place in the World Cup squad was robbed from Jacobson’s grasp after he was forced to return home from Japan without playing a match due to delayed onset concussion.

Jacobson’s heavy shoulders and work-rate were evident throughout this year’s Chiefs campaign. After two tests off the bench against the Wallabies in Melbourne and Dunedin, the 26-year-old now gets a chance to state his case to retain the starting role.

“It’s one he deserves,” Foster said. “He’s played well this year. He’s been picked in this squad because of his ability to play six, eight and cover seven. This is exactly the scenario that we expect to have later on so to have them now is great. He’s a quality person, he’s contributed well and played well off the bench. I can’t wait to see him play.”

Foster has opted for a 6-2 forward-back split on the bench for the first time in his tenure. Rather than attempting to match the Boks ‘bomb squad’ the All Blacks instead plan to manage the workload of starting locks Scott Barrett and Sam Whitelock after including fellow second-rowers, Vaa’i and non-World Cup squad member Lord, in the reserves.

Hurricanes halfback Cam Roigard is the other player with an opportunity to potentially alter the pecking order this weekend.

Roigard impressed on test debut at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. His size, running threat and left boot contrast Finlay Christie’s defensive qualities to leave the role of deputising Aaron Smith in the balance.

“Cam has only had one game with us so far – about 18 minutes I think,” Foster said. “I thought he played well, he’s trained really well. We felt this is a great occasion for him to get a bit more time and experience so that we get to that starting line in France with all our nines are feeling good and up to speed. That’s the strategy.

“I thought Fin did well in Dunedin. We put him in a starting role which he hasn’t done a lot of with us. This is just another chance to have a look at another option.”

All Blacks match day 23 (Test caps in brackets) * debutant

1. Ethan de Groot (16)

2. Dane Coles (86)

3. Tyrel Lomax (26)

4. Scott Barrett (61)

5. Samuel Whitelock (145)

6. Luke Jacobson (14)

7. Sam Cane (c) (89)

8. Ardie Savea (74)

9. Aaron Smith (118)

10. Richie Mo’unga (48)

11. Mark Telea (4)

12. Jordie Barrett (51)

13. Rieko Ioane (62)

14. Will Jordan (24)

15. Beauden Barrett (115)

Reserves:

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho (24)

17. Tamaiti Williams (2)

18. Fletcher Newell (7)

19. Tupou Vaa’i (21)

20. Josh Lord (3)

21. Dalton Papali’i (25)

22. Cam Roigard (1)

23. Anton Lienert-Brown (62)