All Blacks set for scorcher in Perth

The All Blacks Sevens and Black Ferns Sevens kick off 2024 in Perth next weekend at the third leg of the SVNS World Series.

Currently placed fourth and third respectively on the competition ladders, the teams will be looking for strong performances to start the year as they build to the Paris Olympics.

Dylan Collier returns from injury to captain the All Blacks Sevens which features experience in the form of Tim Mikkelson, Scott Curry, Regan Ware and Sione Molia.

Article continues after advertisement

The Black Ferns Sevens welcome the return of the recently married Tyla King (nee Nathan-Wong), for her first tournament of the season.

Risi Pouri-Lane will again captain the side in the absence of Sarah Hirini.

The new-look series guarantees action-packed sevens which couldn’t be truer for the All Blacks Sevens, drawn in a pool alongside France, Samoa and Fiji.

The Black Ferns Sevens will also be challenged in pool play, facing Japan, Ireland and USA.

Teams travel to Perth this weekend.

The All Blacks Sevens squad is:

Leroy Carter

Che Clark

Dylan Collier – captain

Tepaea Cook-Savage

Scott Curry

Fehi Fineanganofo

Moses Leo

Ngarohi McGarvey-Black

Tim Mikkelson

Sione Molia

Akuila Rokolisoa

Codemeru Vai

Regan Ware

Unavailable due to injury: Andrew Knewstubb, Lewis Ormond, Roderick Solo, Kitiona Vai, Payton Spencer, Joe Webber and Tone Ng Shiu

The Black Ferns Sevens squad is:

Michaela Blyde

Jazmin Felix-Hotham

Tysha Ikenasio

Tyla King (nee Nathan-Wong)

Jorja Miller

Manaia Nuku

Mahina Paul

Risi Pouri-Lane – captain

Alena Saili

Kelsey Teneti

Stacey Waaka

Tenika Willison

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe

Unavailable due to injury: Sarah Hirini, Terina Te Tamaki, Kelly Brazier

All Blacks