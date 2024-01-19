All Blacks set for scorcher in Perth

The All Blacks Sevens and Black Ferns Sevens kick off 2024 in Perth next weekend at the third leg of the SVNS World Series.
Currently placed fourth and third respectively on the competition ladders, the teams will be looking for strong performances to start the year as they build to the Paris Olympics.
Dylan Collier returns from injury to captain the All Blacks Sevens which features experience in the form of Tim Mikkelson, Scott Curry, Regan Ware and Sione Molia.
The Black Ferns Sevens welcome the return of the recently married Tyla King (nee Nathan-Wong), for her first tournament of the season.
Risi Pouri-Lane will again captain the side in the absence of Sarah Hirini.
The new-look series guarantees action-packed sevens which couldn’t be truer for the All Blacks Sevens, drawn in a pool alongside France, Samoa and Fiji.
The Black Ferns Sevens will also be challenged in pool play, facing Japan, Ireland and USA.
Teams travel to Perth this weekend.
The All Blacks Sevens squad is:
Leroy Carter
Che Clark
Dylan Collier – captain
Tepaea Cook-Savage
Scott Curry
Fehi Fineanganofo
Moses Leo
Ngarohi McGarvey-Black
Tim Mikkelson
Sione Molia
Akuila Rokolisoa
Codemeru Vai
Regan Ware
Unavailable due to injury: Andrew Knewstubb, Lewis Ormond, Roderick Solo, Kitiona Vai, Payton Spencer, Joe Webber and Tone Ng Shiu
The Black Ferns Sevens squad is:
Michaela Blyde
Jazmin Felix-Hotham
Tysha Ikenasio
Tyla King (nee Nathan-Wong)
Jorja Miller
Manaia Nuku
Mahina Paul
Risi Pouri-Lane – captain
Alena Saili
Kelsey Teneti
Stacey Waaka
Tenika Willison
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe
Unavailable due to injury: Sarah Hirini, Terina Te Tamaki, Kelly Brazier
