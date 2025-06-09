Rugby

All Blacks bury Argentina with the rolling maul after strong fightback

RugbyPass

August 17, 2025 11:46 am

Source: All Blacks

The All Blacks have withstood a fierce Argentinian comeback in the second half to come away with a 41-24 win at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Córdoba.

The visitors went to their rolling maul regularly and profited with three tries directly from it, including two in the final quarter to Samisoni Taukei’aho which lifted the All Blacks after a strong fight back.

Having led the home side 31-10 at half-time, a resurgent period by Los Pumas saw the gap close to 31-24 before the All Blacks got away.

After a fast start from both sides, the All Blacks opened the scoring with 40 metre penalty goal after a late shot on Beauden Barrett by Santiago Chocobares.

Argentina had a chance to level the scores minutes later after Sevu Reece was penalised for not rolling away at the breakdown but Tomas Albornoz hit the post.
A counter-ruck after a dominant Billy Proctortackle won another penalty, allowing the All Blacks to kick to the corner and test the maul. After Los Pumas held strong on the first few phases, a release to the backs led to a try in the corner to Sevu Reece after a long bridge pass from Will Jordan.

The sideline conversion from Barrett gave the All Blacks a quick 10-0 led after the first 10 minutes.

Argentina found some momentum after a regathered chip kick by Chocobares from Albornoz from a lineout launch earnt an entry into New Zealand’s 22.
After tight phases from the forwards, some ad-lib play from the backs led to sevens star Rodrigo Isgro scoring in the corner to close the gap to 10-7.

A yellow card to loosehead prop Mayco Vivasfor cynical play after too many penalties handed the All Blacks an opportunity to strike back. A big spot tackle from Pablo Matera on Rieko Ioane forced the ball loose and saved the home side on that occassion.

More errors from the All Blacks attack led to a messy period with Argentina down to 14 men, while the home side’s defence lifting despite the disadvantage.

In need of a spark, the All Blacks found it through fullback Will Jordan after shifting wide from a midfield lineout.

The explosive No.15 cut back inside Chocobares and broke through the Pumas line before drawing the last man and sending halfback Cortez Ratima under the sticks for a 17-7 lead.

A lifting tackle by Rieko Ioane was penalised, allowing Albornoz to find another three points to close the gap to 17-10 after 30 minutes.

The visitors really took control of the game right before half-time.

The All Blacks were able to extend their lead out to 24-10 with a try to No.8 Ardie Saveafrom a rolling maul, while they struck again through Sevu Reece in the corner with the clock in the red after a scrum penalty led to another chance in the corner. A superb sideline conversion from Barrett gave the All Blacks a 31-10 led at the break.
Argentina showed spirit to start the second half, working down inside New Zealand’s half with a line break to No.8 Joaquin Oviedo. From a scrum, lively flyhalf Albornoz bounced off multiple defenders to score under the posts with a brilliant run and close the gap to 31-17.

A handful of penalties shifted momentum back in Argentina’s favour, with the All Blacks’ bench suffering from ill discipline after being injected into the game. Centre Billy Proctor was yellow carded after too many infringements as Argentina pressed the goal line.

After seven consecutive penalties in a row, Oviedo reached over the defence to score next to the post as the weight of possession took a toll. Albornoz’s conversion made it a seven point game at 31-24.

After working down to the five, the All Blacks used their maul to score their fifth try through reserve hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho to restore a 12-point lead at 36-24 with 10 minutes remaining.

Minutes later Taukei’aho had his second from another maul as the All Blacks went to their set-piece strength to bury the Pumas 41-24.

The All Blacks were able to repel the Pumas multiple times in the final minutes after midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown was yellow carded.

After failing to win their Rugby Championshipopener in two of the last three seasons, the All Blacks opened their 2025 account with a bonus point win against Argentina.

After the Wallabies secured a famous 38-22 win over the Springboks, the All Blacks move to top spot on the Rugby Championship ladder with a points differential of +17.

